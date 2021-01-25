 Odegaard blízko hostování v Arsenalu
Podle novináře Fabrizia Romana je Arsenal velmi blízko oznámení hostování Martina Odegaarda. S Realem Madrid již má být dohodnut na veškerých náležitostech. Norský talent má v Londýně působit do konce sezony. 

Martin Odegaard v dresu Realu MadridAutor: Reuters

Martin Ödegaard v Realu strádá
