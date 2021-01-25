Odegaard blízko hostování v Arsenalu

Podle novináře Fabrizia Romana je Arsenal velmi blízko oznámení hostování Martina Odegaarda. S Realem Madrid již má být dohodnut na veškerých náležitostech. Norský talent má v Londýně působit do konce sezony.

Martin Ødegaard is now ready to sign his contract as new Arsenal player - after the two clubs completed paperworks yesterday. Loan until the end of the season, then #AFC and Real Madrid will discuss about him and Ceballos. But as of today it’s a simple loan. ⚪️🔴 #transfers