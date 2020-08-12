 Arteta loví v Ajaxu
9:18
Doporučit

28letý záložník Quincy Promes se po letech vrátil do Ajaxu, ale zdá se, že se dlouho nezdrží. Podle Sunu si ho vyhlédl Mikel Arteta a je připraven nabídnout až 25 milionů liber, v přepočtu 700 milionů korun. 

Články odjinud
iSport Premium
Vstoupit do iSport Premium
Cookies nám pomáhají
k Vaší spokojenosti
Soubory cookies nám pomáhají řídit obsah stránky a reklamy tak, aby vyhovovaly Vašim představám.
Nastavení můžete změnit v zápatí v odkazu cookies.
RozumímZobrazit další informace