Vertonghen končí v Tottenhamu

U fotbalistů Tottenhamu po osmi letech skončil obránce Jan Vertonghen. Třiatřicetiletý belgický reprezentant odchod z londýnského klubu po vypršení smlouvy potvrdil na sociální síti. S Tottenhamem se Vertonghen rozloučil po nedělním utkání závěrečného 38. kola anglické ligy na hřišti Crystal Palace (1:1), které sledoval z lavičky. „Můj čas tady se naplnil. Smutný den z mnoha důvodů. Budou mi chybět přátelé, které jsem si tady udělal, zaměstnanci klubu, hraní na úžasném novém stadionu a samozřejmě i vy fanoušci,“ napsal na Instagramu zkušený stoper nebo krajní bek.
So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye 💙 #COYS