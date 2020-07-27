 Vertonghen končí v Tottenhamu
U fotbalistů Tottenhamu po osmi letech skončil obránce Jan Vertonghen. Třiatřicetiletý belgický reprezentant odchod z londýnského klubu po vypršení smlouvy potvrdil na sociální síti. S Tottenhamem se Vertonghen rozloučil po nedělním utkání závěrečného 38. kola anglické ligy na hřišti Crystal Palace (1:1), které sledoval z lavičky. „Můj čas tady se naplnil. Smutný den z mnoha důvodů. Budou mi chybět přátelé, které jsem si tady udělal, zaměstnanci klubu, hraní na úžasném novém stadionu a samozřejmě i vy fanoušci,“ napsal na Instagramu zkušený stoper nebo krajní bek.

