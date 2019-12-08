 Fellaini se může vrátit do Anglie
9:34
Doporučit

SPEKULACE. Chystá se jeden návrat do Premier League? Podle belgického webu DHNet touží kouč Tottenhamu José Mourinho po tom, aby londýnský klub v lednu koupil Marouanea Fellainiho. 31letý belgický středopolař, kterého Mourinho vedl v Manchesteru United, je od začátku roku 2019 v Číně, kde nastupuje za Shandong Luneng.

 

Články odjinud
iSport Premium
Vstoupit do iSport Premium
Cookies nám pomáhají
k Vaší spokojenosti
Soubory cookies nám pomáhají řídit obsah stránky a reklamy tak, aby vyhovovaly Vašim představám.
Nastavení můžete změnit v zápatí v odkazu cookies.
RozumímZobrazit další informace