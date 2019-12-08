Fellaini se může vrátit do Anglie

SPEKULACE. Chystá se jeden návrat do Premier League? Podle belgického webu DHNet touží kouč Tottenhamu José Mourinho po tom, aby londýnský klub v lednu koupil Marouanea Fellainiho. 31letý belgický středopolař, kterého Mourinho vedl v Manchesteru United, je od začátku roku 2019 v Číně, kde nastupuje za Shandong Luneng.

José Mourinho has made contact with Marouane Fellaini over a move to #thfc in January. The midfielder is his priority transfer target. | @lessportsplus pic.twitter.com/VD8kvJIE7S