Trenér Donadoni do Číny

Bývalý trenér italské reprezentace Roberto Donadoni povede fotbalisty Šen-čenu. Pětapadesátiletý kouč nahradí Španěla Juana Ramóna Lópeze Cara, pod jehož vedením předposlední celek čínské ligy už dvanáct zápasů nevyhrál.

The 2:0 loss to Jiangsu Suning is likely to be Juan Ramón López Caro's last game in Shenzhen F.C, who fell into the relegation zone after failing to win a single game in the past 12 games. It is reported Roberto Donadoni will be the successor of the ex-Real Madrid head coach. pic.twitter.com/zPNzhzRCZA