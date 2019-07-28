 Trenér Donadoni do Číny
Bývalý trenér italské reprezentace Roberto Donadoni povede fotbalisty Šen-čenu. Pětapadesátiletý kouč nahradí Španěla Juana Ramóna Lópeze Cara, pod jehož vedením předposlední celek čínské ligy už dvanáct zápasů nevyhrál.

