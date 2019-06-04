Liverpool opouští Sturridge a Moreno

KONEC V KLUBU | Fotbalisty Liverpoolu, kteří v sobotu po 14 letech ovládli Ligu mistrů, opustí obránce Alberto Moreno a útočník Daniel Sturridge. Oběma po sezoně skončí smlouva. O jejich dalším angažmá není jasno. Klub o tom informoval na svém webu.

#LFC thank @DanielSturridge and @lfc18alberto for their outstanding contributions to the club 🙌



Everyone wishes Daniel and Alberto all the very best for their futures. They will always be a part of the #LFC Family ❤️https://t.co/OH5oeNw4rR