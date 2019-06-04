 Liverpool opouští Sturridge a Moreno
KONEC V KLUBU | Fotbalisty Liverpoolu, kteří v sobotu po 14 letech ovládli Ligu mistrů, opustí obránce Alberto Moreno a útočník Daniel Sturridge. Oběma po sezoně skončí smlouva. O jejich dalším angažmá není jasno. Klub o tom informoval na svém webu.


